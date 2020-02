The ripple effects of the coronavirus outbreak in China is having global consequences. The price of paracetamol has spiked 40 percent in India, Bloomberg reported. Paracetamol is the most commonly used analgesic.

Further, the cost of azithromycin, an antibiotic used for treatment of bacterial infections, has seen a rise of 70 percent, according to Pankaj R Patel, chairman of pharma major Zydus Cadila. There could be more pain on the way with the pharmaceuticals industry staring at a drug supply shortage from April if supplies aren’t restored to the pre-coronavirus outbreak levels by the first week of March, Patel added.

The coronavirus outbreak, which has resulted in over 1,800 fatalities so far, has adversely impacted global supply lines as businesses in China have been impacted with restriction on people’s movement and production facilities temporarily shut.