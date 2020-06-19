Panel set up by Amit Shah proposes to cap COVID treatment at Delhi's private hospitals

In a bid to give relief to common man from high hospital bills for COVID-19 treatment in Delhi, the panel set up by union home minister Amit Shah has recommended to fix rates to be charged by private hospitals for isolation beds, ICUs with and without ventilator support.

Union home ministry on Friday in a tweet said, "Committee has recommended Rs 8,000-10,000, 13,000-15,000 & 15,000-18,000 including PPE costs for isolation bed, ICUs without & with ventilator respectively to all hospitals as compared to the current charges of Rs 24,000-25,000, 34,000-43,000 & 44,000-54,000 (excluding PPE cost)."

Shah had constituted the panel under the member of the NITI Aayog to fix rates. However, the recommendation report will now go to the Delhi government, where they will assess the report and will take a final call for implementing the reduced rates.

The rates can come into effect only after Delhi government issues an order to all private hospitals operating in Delhi, providing COVID-19 treatment. The rates suggested by the panel are almost 60 percent lower than the existing rates.

Home ministry also said the sample testing has been doubled immediately in pursuance of decision taken by Shah in a series of meetings. "A total of testing samples of 27,263 have been collected in Delhi from June, 15 to 17 against a daily collection which varied between 4,000-4,500 earlier."

The panel under chairmanship of Niti Aayog member Dr. Vinod K Paul, was formed to submit a report about reasonable rates for various COVID related facilities/ tests etc for private hospitals/labs. The GNCTD may notify these prescribed rates to be charged by private hospitals/labs. These rates would be applicable to 60 percent patients and rest of patients who can afford to pay, can be charged normal rates by private hospitals/labs.

The panel had earlier on June 17 had recommended that the rates of rapid tests should be reduced from Rs 4,500 to Rs 2,400 for the samples tested by government.

“Committee constituted at the directions of union home minister to fix rates for care of patients with COVID-19 in private hospitals and for testing in private laboratories in NCT. The country is producing indigenous RT-PCR kits in large amount now. The original cost fixed by ICMR at Rs 4,500 per test was done at a time when all kids were being imported. The members discussed various aspects of reasonable cost of the RT-PCR test as of now."

"After detail discussions and taking all factors into account, it was decided to fix a rate of Rs 2,400 for each RT-PCR test applicable to specimens provided by the government (panel). The specimens will be collected by the government facility on its own," said the recommendation report accessed by CNBC-TV18.

However, going a step further, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal decided to cap the cost of RT-PCR tests to Rs 2,400 per test for all the categories of patients, whether under government treatment or under private treatment.

Meanwhile, sources in Delhi government did highlight that "the state is likely to assess the report soon and will come up with an implementation order, depending on the report and could even go for further revision in the prices of COVID-19 treatment beds under various categories."

The home ministry also said testing through rapid antigen testing methodology was started on Thursday and 7,040 people were tested in 193 centres, "Testing will continue with increased numbers in coming days."