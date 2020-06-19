Healthcare Panel set up by Amit Shah proposes to cap COVID treatment at Delhi's private hospitals Updated : June 19, 2020 04:54 PM IST The rates can come into effect only after Delhi government issues an order to all private hospitals operating in Delhi, providing COVID-19 treatment. The panel had earlier on June 17 had recommended that the rates of rapid tests should be reduced from Rs 4,500 to Rs 2,400 for the samples tested by government. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply