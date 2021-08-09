Pandemic not coming to an end soon; delta variant most contagious: Epidemiologist Larry Brilliant

Given the low vaccination coverage in several nations, the pandemic is far from over, believes famous American epidemiologist Larry Brilliant. The epidemiologist, who was part of the World Health Organization’s team that helped eradicate smallpox, pointed out that the delta variant is “maybe the most contagious virus” ever while adding that it spreads so fast that it runs out of people to infect.

In an exclusive conversation with CNBC, Brilliant said, "The pandemic is not coming to an end soon — given that only a small proportion of the world population has been vaccinated against COVID-19."

He, however, said it is good news that COVID-19 vaccines are "holding up against the delta variant".

On vaccination coverage and the possibility of a new variant

Brilliant expressed concern over low vaccination coverage saying, "Still, only 15 percent of the world population has been vaccinated and more than 100 countries have inoculated less than 5 percent of their people."

He said new variants can emerge unless every individual is vaccinated. "But I do caution people that this is the delta variant and we have not run out of Greek letters so there may be more to come," added Brilliant.

He added that there is a low probability that a “super variant may emerge and vaccines don’t work against it”.

On the pattern of the pandemic

Citing the patterns of the COVID-19 outbreak in San Francisco and New York, Brilliant noted that infections increase very quickly but also decline rapidly. He said the delta variant has shown a similar pattern in the United Kingdom and India where the spread receded from recent highs.

On vaccine boosters

Brilliant elaborated the significance of vaccine booster shots for the elderly population. He said that people aged 65 and above have a weakened immune system and should get a booster shot. “So those people (above 65 years) should be given a third dose, a booster right away — as quickly as moving the vaccines to those countries that haven’t had a very high chance to buy them or have access to them.”