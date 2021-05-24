  • SENSEX
Panacea Biotec, RDIF launch production of Sputnik V vaccine in India

Updated : May 24, 2021 17:18:18 IST

First batch of vaccines from Panacea Biotec will be sent to Gamaleya Center for quality control
RDIF plans to produce more than 850 million Sputnik V doses in India through local partnerships
Sputnik V is already available in India and is the third COVID-19 vaccine to get approval in the country
Published : May 24, 2021 04:25 PM IST

