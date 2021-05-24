Panacea Biotec, RDIF launch production of Sputnik V vaccine in India Updated : May 24, 2021 17:18:18 IST First batch of vaccines from Panacea Biotec will be sent to Gamaleya Center for quality control RDIF plans to produce more than 850 million Sputnik V doses in India through local partnerships Sputnik V is already available in India and is the third COVID-19 vaccine to get approval in the country Published : May 24, 2021 04:25 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply