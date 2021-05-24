Panacea Biotec, RDIF launch production of Sputnik V vaccine in India

Indian pharmaceutical firm Panacea Biotec, in collaboration with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), launched the production of COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in India on Monday.

Full-scale production of the vaccine is expected to start this summer, RDIF and Panacea Biotec said in a joint statement.

Panacea Biotech will be the second company in India to produce the Sputnik V vaccine after Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

The first batch of the vaccine developed by the leading Indian pharmaceutical company will be shipped from its manufacturing facility in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh to the Gamaleya Center in Russia for quality control, as per the existing guidelines.

Panacea Biotech’s facilities are already pre-qualified by the World Health Organisation and comply with the requisite good manufacturing practice standards, the statement said.

“Launch of production in India in partnership with Panacea Biotec marks an important step in helping the country fight the pandemic. Production of Sputnik V supports efforts of India’s authorities to leave behind the acute phase of coronavirus as soon as possible while the vaccine will also be exported at a later stage to help prevent the spread of the virus in other countries around the world,” said Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

Dr. Rajesh Jain, Managing Director, Panacea Biotec, added, “This marks a significant step as we initiate production of Sputnik V. Together with RDIF, we hope to help bring a sense of normalcy back to people across the country and around the world.”

Sputnik V was granted emergency use authorisation in India on April 14, and is already being administered in 66 countries with reported efficacy of 97.6 percent.

“The vaccine is based on a proven and well-studied platform of human adenoviral vectors and uses two different vectors for the two shots in a course of vaccination, providing immunity with a longer duration than vaccines using the same delivery mechanism for both shots”, explained the statement regarding the vaccine’s mechanism.

RDIF plans to produce more than 850 million doses of Sputnik V in India via tie-ups with various local pharmaceutical companies. Hetero Biopharma, Gland Pharma, Stelis Biopharma and Virchow Biotech are other companies waiting to start manufacturing process for Sputnik V as they require approval from DCGI for Phase III trials and then emergency use authorisation.