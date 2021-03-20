  • SENSEX
Pakistan's PM Imran Khan and his wife test positive for COVID-19

Updated : March 20, 2021 09:52 PM IST

Khan was vaccinated on Thursday (March 18) as part of the nationwide anti-coronavirus vaccination campaign which is underway in its first phase.
Imran Khan's special assistant on National Health Service, Faisal Sultan said Khan is self-isolating at home.
Published : March 20, 2021 06:31 PM IST

