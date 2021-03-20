Pakistan's PM Imran Khan and his wife test positive for COVID-19 Updated : March 20, 2021 09:52 PM IST Khan was vaccinated on Thursday (March 18) as part of the nationwide anti-coronavirus vaccination campaign which is underway in its first phase. Imran Khan's special assistant on National Health Service, Faisal Sultan said Khan is self-isolating at home. Published : March 20, 2021 06:31 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply