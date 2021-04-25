Pakistan offers relief materials to India to help fight COVID-19 Updated : April 25, 2021 10:49:25 IST The Foreign Office in a statement late Saturday night said Pakistan was ready to send specific items quickly once the modalities were worked out. Several Pakistanis, including political leaders, sports celebrities, took to Twitter to offer prayers and good wishes for the people of India. Published : April 25, 2021 10:49 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply