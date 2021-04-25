  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare

Pakistan offers relief materials to India to help fight COVID-19

Updated : April 25, 2021 10:49:25 IST

The Foreign Office in a statement late Saturday night said Pakistan was ready to send specific items quickly once the modalities were worked out.
Several Pakistanis, including political leaders, sports celebrities, took to Twitter to offer prayers and good wishes for the people of India.
Pakistan offers relief materials to India to help fight COVID-19
Published : April 25, 2021 10:49 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Market valuation of nine of top-10 firms tanks Rs 1.33 lakh crore

Market valuation of nine of top-10 firms tanks Rs 1.33 lakh crore

HCL Tech Q4 net dips 6.1% to Rs 2,962 crore; Co to give special interim dividend of Rs 10/ share

HCL Tech Q4 net dips 6.1% to Rs 2,962 crore; Co to give special interim dividend of Rs 10/ share

RIL to roll out COVID-19 vaccination programme for employees, eligible family members from May 1

RIL to roll out COVID-19 vaccination programme for employees, eligible family members from May 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement