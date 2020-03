An economic package to help through the coronavirus lockdown will be announced very soon, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said.

The minister said an announcement on the package would be made sooner rather than later.

Due to the lockdown many businesses have stalled their operations temporarily, leading to financial loss. Many trade bodies, including FICCI, have suggested a package to help small business units.

The government has also extended the last date for filing income tax. Sitharaman said the last date for filing of income tax return for FY2018-19 has been extended to June 30.