Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the Indian Railways has run oxygen express trains to Delhi while one has already reached Maharashtra.

The first oxygen express train for Delhi carrying around 70 tonnes of oxygen from the Jindal Steel Works plant in Raigarh is likely to reach by tonight. It has around four tankers.

The plan is also ready to carry the oxygen from Angul, Rourkela, Kalinganagar and Raigarh to Delhi-NCR.

The railways had advised the Delhi government to obtain the road tankers for the medical oxygen. Also, routes have been mapped for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh (MP).