India has been reporting over 3 lakh COVID-19 infections over the past couple of days -- the highest reported by any country in a single-day. From 1.5 lakh daily cases on April 10, infections have doubled in the last 11 days. The US crossed the 3 lakh cases mark just once in January. India has seen 3 lakh cases for 2 days in a row.

The daily death toll stands at over 2,200 and a week ago it was just over 1,000. The overall death toll is now getting close to 2 lakh.

The situation is a sorry state of affairs, with hospitals getting full and shortage of critical medicines, vaccines and above all medical oxygen, which remains the primary cause of concern.

SOS - Less than an hour's Oxygen supplies at Max Smart Hospital & Max Hospital Saket. Awaiting promised fresh supplies from INOX since 1 am. @drharshvardhan @msisodia @PMOIndia @ArvindKejriwal @PiyushGoyal @SatyendarJain over 700 patients admitted, need immediate assistance 🙏🏼 — Max Healthcare (@MaxHealthcare) April 23, 2021

The company tagged the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Delhi Chief Minister apart from key ministers in central and Delhi governments.

At 9.35 am, the group shared an update stating that they had received emergency supplies at Max Saket and Max Smart for another two hours and are awaiting more supplies.

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital too sent out an SOS at 8 am stating that a tanker carrying oxygen for them was stuck in north-west Delhi's Rohini area. They added that they had oxygen only for two hours, and needed police escort for the tanker carrying fresh supplies. The management also said that 25 critical patients had died at the hospital in the last 24 hours, but added that oxygen was not the cause of death.

At 9.15am, the hospital told CNBC-TV18 that the oxygen tanker was on its way to their campus.

Oxygen shortage was also one of the key issues discussed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with chief ministers from ten worst-hit states. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal urged the PM to take "strict action" to address the oxygen crisis in the national capital.

A day after the Supreme Court taking suo motu cognizance of key COVID-19 related issues and appointing senior advocate Harish Salve as the amicus, it today adjourned the hearing in the matter.

It allowed Salve's request to recuse from the matter. This after he said, "It's the most sensitive case this court will look into. I don't want this case to be decided under a shadow that I knew CJI from school and college and allegations being made that there is conflict of interest."

As the crisis deepens in the capital, Doctor DS Rana, Chairman of the Department of Nephrology at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, Doctor Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman at Manipal Hospitals, Doctor Bishnu Panigrahi, the Head of Medical Strategy and Operations at Fortis Healthcare and Doctor Sunil Saggar, CEO at Shanti Mukand Hospital in Delhi spoke to CNBC-TV18 to discuss measures that should be taken to save lives.