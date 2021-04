Twenty-five ”sickest” COVID-19 patients have died at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here in the last 24 hours, and the lives of another 60 such patients are at risk, officials said on Friday amid a serious oxygen crisis unfolding in the national capital. A source said,” low-pressure oxygen” could be the likely cause for the deaths.

”The oxygen stock will last another two hours. Ventilators and BiPAP machines are not working effectively,” a senior official at the hospital said. ”Lives of another 60 ’sickest’ patients at risk. Major crisis likely,” he said.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at Virar hospital, 13 COVID-19 patients die

According to the official, hospital authorities are resorting to manual ventilation in ICUs and the emergency department.

Also Read: Oxygen shortage: Working to convert industrial gas cylinders for medical use, says Tata Steel.