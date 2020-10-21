Healthcare OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma to plead to 3 criminal charges Updated : October 21, 2020 09:37 PM IST The company will plead guilty to three counts, including conspiracy to defraud the United States and violating federal anti-kickback laws, the officials said. The resolution will be detailed in a bankruptcy court filing in federal court. Purdue will also agree to $2.8 billion in damages to resolve its civil liability. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.