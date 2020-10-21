  • SENSEX
OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma to plead to 3 criminal charges

Updated : October 21, 2020 09:37 PM IST

The company will plead guilty to three counts, including conspiracy to defraud the United States and violating federal anti-kickback laws, the officials said.
The resolution will be detailed in a bankruptcy court filing in federal court.
Purdue will also agree to $2.8 billion in damages to resolve its civil liability.
