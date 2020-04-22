Healthcare Oxford University vaccine in human trials from Thursday: UK Health Secretary Updated : April 22, 2020 07:32 AM IST What probably separates ChAdOx1 - known as recombinant viral vector vaccine - from the rest is the time it promises to take in order to deliver mass quantities. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) also pitched for the Oxford vaccine on Sunday. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365