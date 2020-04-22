  • SENSEX
Oxford University vaccine in human trials from Thursday: UK Health Secretary

Updated : April 22, 2020 07:32 AM IST

What probably separates ChAdOx1 - known as recombinant viral vector vaccine - from the rest is the time it promises to take in order to deliver mass quantities.
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) also pitched for the Oxford vaccine on Sunday.
