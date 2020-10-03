Healthcare Oxford University coronavirus vaccine could be rolled out within six months: Report Updated : October 03, 2020 07:12 PM IST The vaccine candidate under trial by University of Oxford scientists in collaboration with pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca is the furthest in the process of trials and, according to a report. The UK government has ordered 100 million doses of the Oxford vaccine once it is ready for roll-out. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.