Healthcare Oxford COVID-19 vaccine human trial: Early data shows it is safe, well-tolerated and immunogenic Updated : July 20, 2020 10:51 PM IST Data published by medical journal The Lancet highlights that "ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 showed an acceptable safety profile, and homologous boosting increased antibody responses. Experts highlight that the encouraging data has raised the prospect that a COVID-19 vaccine could be available by the end of this year. However, these are early results of Phase 1 & 2 human trials and may not be enough to conclusively prove efficacy.