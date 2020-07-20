  • SENSEX
Oxford COVID-19 vaccine human trial: Early data shows it is safe, well-tolerated and immunogenic

Updated : July 20, 2020 10:51 PM IST

Data published by medical journal The Lancet highlights that “ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 showed an acceptable safety profile, and homologous boosting increased antibody responses.
Experts highlight that the encouraging data has raised the prospect that a COVID-19 vaccine could be available by the end of this year.
However, these are early results of Phase 1 & 2 human trials and may not be enough to conclusively prove efficacy.

