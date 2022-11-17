Scientists make 'bone marrow in dish' in new hope for cancer treatments

The research, which was published in the journal Cancer Discovery, proposes a novel technique for producing the major cell types found in human bone marrow by growing human stem cells in a specifically constructed 3D "scaffold".

Scientists from Oxford University and the University of Birmingham have created the first "organoids" of bone marrow that have all the essential elements of human marrow. With the use of this technology, it is possible to simultaneously test a number of anti-cancer medications and test individualised cancer treatments on specified patients.

Earlier, it was exceedingly difficult to maintain cancer cells from blood cancer patients alive in the lab, but this is now possible with these new organoids. As a result, doctors may soon be able to test personalised cancer medications on a patient's own cancer cells to determine which ones are most likely to be effective.

"Remarkably, we found that the cells in their bone marrow organoids resemble real bone marrow cells not just in terms of their activity and function, but also in their architectural relationships - the cell types ‘self-organize’ and arrange themselves within the organoids just like they do in human bone marrow in the body," said Dr. Abdullah Khan, a Sir Henry Wellcome Fellow at the University of Birmingham's Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and the study's first author.

The researchers were able to study how the bone marrow's cells work together to support the synthesis of healthy blood cells and how this is disrupted by bone marrow fibrosis (also known as myelofibrosis), a disorder in which scar tissue accumulates in the bone marrow and leads to bone marrow failure.

Patients with specific types of blood malignancies may experience bone marrow fibrosis, which is nonetheless fatal.

The ten most frequent malignancies in adults are all blood cancers, which are also the most common cancers to afflict children. They are still mostly incurable in adults.

According to senior study author Professor Bethan Psaila, a haematologist and research group leader at the Radcliffe Department of Medicine, University of Oxford,"To properly understand how and why blood cancers develop, we need to use experimental systems that closely resemble how real human bone marrow works, which we haven’t really had before."

"It’s really exciting to now have this terrific system, as finally, we are able to study cancer directly using cells from our patients, rather than relying on animal models or other simpler systems that do not properly show us how the cancer is developing in the bone marrow in actual patients," he added.

Dr. Abdullah Khan noted that this is a significant advancement since it allows for new insights into the development patterns of cancer cells and perhaps even a more individualised approach to therapy.

"Developing a protocol that enabled us to grow the organoids reproducibly and at scale was a challenge, particularly as we were working between labs in Birmingham and Oxford over the pandemic, so I spent a lot of time frantically driving organoids down the A40. However, we are thrilled with the results, as we now have a platform that we can use to test drugs on a ‘personalised medicine basis," Khan continued.

"Having developed and validated the model is the first crucial step, and in our ongoing collaborative work we will be working with others to better understand how the bone marrow works in healthy people, and what goes wrong when they have blood diseases," he infromed.

Additionally, Dr. Psaila added that they anticipate this unique approach to expedite the research and help in the refinement of fresh treatments for blood cancer patients by bringing better medications to clinical trials.