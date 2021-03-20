Over 800 COVID cases in Delhi for first time this year; positivity rate breaches 1% mark again Updated : March 20, 2021 05:21 PM IST The number of active cases rose to 3,409 from 3,165 a day ago, according to the latest health bulletin. The new 813 cases pushed the infection tally to 6,47,161, of whom over 6.32 lakh people have recovered till date. On Friday, the city had recorded 716 cases while the count on Thursday was 607 and 536 on Wednesday. Published : March 20, 2021 05:21 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply