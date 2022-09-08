Over 80% class 6 to 12 students suffer from anxiety reveals NCERT mental health survey

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The NCERT mental health survey was conducted over 3.79 lakh students of Classes 6-12 to help understand their perceptions on aspects related to their mental health.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has released a report on the mental health survey of students in Classes 6 to 12. As per the findings, 29 percent of students lack concentration, while 43 percent have mood swings. The survey also found that 81 percent of students suffer from anxiety caused by studies, exams, and results.

The Manodarpan Cell of the NCERT conducted the survey involving over 3.79 lakh students from 36 states and UTs. Of the total participants, 1,58,581 students were from the middle school level (6-8 class), while 2,21,261 were from the secondary level (9-12 class) from both private and government schools.

Objective of the survey

The survey was conducted to help understand the perceptions of school students on aspects related to their mental health and well-being. Students across gender and grades from the middle stage (6-8) and secondary stage (9 to 12) participated in the survey between January and March 2022.

Also Read | Decline in young population since 2011 causing decline in student enrolment, suggests NCERT study

As per the NCERT report, the anonymity of participants was ensured by making the name column optional, allowing students the comfort, privacy, and independence to respond.

Findings

As per the NCERT mental health survey data, 27 percent of students are not satisfied with their school life, and about 81 percent of students named studies, exams, and results as the cause of anxiety. Also, 29 percent of students said that they lack concentration.

About 45 percent of students are not satisfied with their body image and 23 percent find it difficult to initiate conversations. Also, 33 percent of students said that they feel peer pressure most of the time.

It also reported that 51 percent of students face difficulty in learning online and 28 percent are hesitant in asking questions.

While 43 percent of students admitted being able to quickly adapt to changes, only 39 percent of students said they feel hopeful during difficult situations.

Also Read | Nearly half of Indian workforce sees work stress as the biggest factor affecting mental health: Survey

Schools provided a feeling of happiness to 67 percent of students while 70 percent of students are positive about self-trustworthiness.

The NCERT report mentioned that decline in satisfaction with personal and school life is seen in students while shifting from the middle to secondary stage.

In the secondary stage, students face challenges of identity crisis, increased sensitivity towards relationships, peer pressure, fear of board examination, anxiety, and uncertainty about their future admissions, career etc.

The survey suggested yoga and meditation to help students cope with stress.