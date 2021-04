The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 6.75 crore with a total of 17,47,094doses given on Thursday till 8 pm, the health ministry said as India opened up vaccination against the viral disease for all people aged above 45 from April 1.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated and the vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started on February 2.

The next phase of the vaccination drive commenced on March 1for those over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. A total of6,75,36,392 vaccine doses have so far been administered across the country, according to a provisional report compiled at 8 pm.

These include 88,48,558 HCWs who have taken the first dose, 52,63,108 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 93,99,776 FLWs who have been administered the first dose and 39,18,646 FLWs who have taken the second dose. These also include4,01,06,304 beneficiaries aged above 45 years.