Over 40,000 cases filed against sale of unsafe protein powders, dietary supplements: Health Minister

More than 40,000 cases were filed in 2022-23 against samples of unsafe protein powders and dietary supplements sold in the market that did not meet the food safety standards, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, in a reply in the Lok Sabha, shared the action taken by the government against the sale of unsafe dietary supplements and protein powders in the country. The minister was answering a question regarding the sale of protein powders and dietary supplements in the market and whether the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has taken any action against persons/companies selling unsafe products.

In his reply, Dr Mandaviya said that 38,053 civil cases and 4,817 cases were registered on non-confirming food samples, including dietary supplements and protein powders, in 2022-23. The total number of civil cases rose from 28,906 in 2021-22.

Under the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act, 2006, the responsibility of checking food quality primarily lies with the State/Union Territory governments. The governments also initiate surveillance, monitoring and inspection activities to ensure complete compliance with the norms, the minister said.

Samples of food items like protein powder and dietary supplements are sent to the laboratories recognised by FSSAI for analysis. In cases where samples are found to be non-conforming to the food safety standards of the FSSAI, recourse is taken with penal provisions.

In March this year, the FSSAI had directed the Commissioner of Food Safety of all Union Territories and states as well as the Central Licensing Authorities and Regional Directors to carry out special enforcement drive for Nutraceutical/Health Supplements products sold in the market which did not comply with the rules and regulations.

During the drive, 1,326 samples were taken across India, out of which 1,229 were sent for testing. As per the reports received by the FSSAI, 202 samples have been found non-compliant to respective food product standards and action has been taken as per the penal provisions under FSS Act.

The FSSAI has taken several other initiatives to create awareness about spurious food products. This includes the creation of a Detect Adulteration with Rapid Test (DART) booklet, which is a compilation of common quick tests, and mobile food testing vans called Food Safety on Wheels (FSW). The governmental body has also tried to highlight how customers can read food labels with a dedicated video playlist on “How to check for adulteration”.