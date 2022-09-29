Over 150 million Indians took COVID-19 booster dose in 75-day special drive

By Priyanka Rathi

Over 150 million Indians took COVID-19 precautionary doses during the Centre's 75-day special drive to provide free booster doses to adults. The drive, which began on July 15 and culminated on September 27, saw a jump of over six times in booster shots when compared with the preceding 75 days, i.e. from May 1 to July 14.

"India is celebrating 75 years of independence. On the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Kaal, it has been decided that from July 15, 2022, till the next 75 days, citizens above 18 years of age will be given booster doses free of cost ," Union Minister Anurag Thakur had briefed media on July 13.

The total number of recipients stood at 152,837,344, out of which 130,661,641 were in the age group of 18 to 59 years, and 22,175,703 were above 60 years of age.

In the 75 days preceding the drive, a total of 23,067,285 people took the booster shot. In the 18 to 59 years age group, there were 6,802,521 recipients, and 16,264,764 recipients were over 60 years of age.

The data shows there is an over 20 times increase in the beneficiaries in the age group of 18 to 59 years.

The Union Health Ministry had in July reduced the gap between the second and precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccine for all beneficiaries from nine to six months following a recommendation from the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI).

On April 10 this year, India began administering precaution doses to all adults. The countrywide vaccination drive had rolled out on January 16, 2021, with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers started on February 2, 2021.

On March 1, 2021, vaccination began for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions. Vaccination for all people older than 45 years began on April 1, 2021, and a month later for all adults. Inoculation of those in the age group of 15-18 commenced on January 3, 2022, and those in the age group of 12-14 years from March 16.