India currently has over 1 lakh isolation beds ready with oxygen support for COVID-19 cases in the country. As of April 12, India has reported a total of 8,447 positive cases of the novel coronavirus.

"We are being over-prepared in our approach. We want to be ready if the number of cases rise exponentially," Lav Agarwal, Joint secretary, ministry of health and family welfare said at a presser today.

As per the current number of cases, over 1600 COVID-19 patients need isolation beds with oxygen support and against that requirement, India has more than 1 lakh isolation beds ready, Agarwal said.

In India, more than 80 percent positive COVID-19 cases are showing mild symptoms and hence do not need oxygen support. As a result, they are being treated at COVID care centres while the cases who show moderate Symptoms are being provided with oxygen support and treatment to critical patients are being provided in dedicated COVID-19 hospitals which have ventilators, Agarwal added.

"As of April 9, we needed 1100 isolation beds with oxygen support, we had 85,000. As of today, 1671 isolation beds are needed with oxygen support, we have 1,05,000 in 601 hospitals," Agarwal added.

The country currently has a total of 219 testing facilities, including 151 in government network and 68 private laboratories.

Till 2:30 pm on April 12, Indian Council of Medical Research has tested 1,86,906 samples tested, and 7953 were found positive.

Over the past five days, India has tested an average of 15,747 samples per day and an average of 584 samples tested positive, ICMR added.

The government is concerned about the resurgence of infection in some countries and is acting as per the latest information it receives, Agarwal said, adding that people need to implement social distancing even after the lockdown is uplifted.