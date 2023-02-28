Over 1 billion people at risk amid global spread of cholera, warns WHO

Over 22 countries around the world are currently experiencing a cholera outbreak. This week, three countries have reported outbreaks, WHO cholera team leader Philippe Barboza said.

Cholera cases are on the rise in 22 countries. After years of decline, cholera cases spiked in 2022 due to vaccine shortages, climate change and escalating conflict. As per the World Health Organisation (WHO), this trend is expected to continue and add to the mounting problems caused by the recent cyclones and Turkey-Syria earthquakes.

Three countries have reported outbreaks this week and the recent surge has put one billion people in 43 countries at risk, WHO cholera team leader Philippe Barboza told reporters at a press conference on Friday.

Cases have been reported in five of the six regions where the WHO operates and the WHO global overview published in early February showed the situation has deteriorated since 2022.

Only 37 million doses are available in 2023, Barboza said, drawing attention to the shortage of vaccines, medicines, and testing kits. As per the report, more doses are expected to be available by next year.

Countries affected

There has been an exponential rise in the number of cholera cases in Africa including the recent outbreak in Mozambique.

As of January 29, an estimated 26,000 cases and 660 deaths have been reported in 10 African countries, WHO said. Nearly 80,000 cases and 1,863 deaths were recorded from 15 affected countries, in 2022.

As of February 19, Mozambique reported 5,237 suspected cases and 37 deaths, as per the UN report.

Neighbouring country Malawi is facing the deadliest cholera outbreak in two decades, and cases from Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia have also been reported.

People in Haiti, India, Pakistan, the Philippines and Syria are also affected by outbreaks, according to the WHO.

The threat of a global outbreak

While the number of cases had been declining in the past, cholera remains a global threat to public health.

The cases of cholera are not equally distributed among regions or countries as the risk of the disease increases with decreasing access to clean water and sanitation.

There are several outbreaks occurring simultaneously across all six WHO regions -- the African Region, the Region of the Americas, the Eastern Mediterranean Region, the European Region, the South-East Asia Region, and the Western Pacific Region.

Several countries including Cameroon, Ethiopia, Haiti, Lebanon, Nigeria (north-east of the country), Pakistan, Somalia, Syria and the Democratic Republic of Congo (eastern part of the country) are experiencing complex humanitarian crises with fragile health systems, lack of access to clean water and sanitation.

WHO has cautioned that many affected countries have highly mobile populations that may spread cholera to neighbouring countries.

There is a high risk of spreading from Malawi and Mozambique to Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe. Also, the surge in cases in DRC’s North and South Kivu provinces increases the risk for spread to Burundi, Rwanda, and Uganda.

Heavy population movement between Pakistan-Afghanistan and Iraq-Iran can also put these countries at risk of major outbreaks.

The outbreak from Syria which is likely to be further exacerbated by the earthquake has spread to Lebanon with a continued risk of spreading into Jordan.

Countries such as Sierra Leone and Liberia are also at high risk for cholera outbreaks.

There is the risk of further spread in the Americas due to cross-border population movements and increased global travel following the lifting of COVID-19-related restrictions.