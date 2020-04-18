  • SENSEX
Others will revise virus death tolls like China, says WHO

Updated : April 18, 2020 10:12 AM IST

Authorities in Wuhan initially tried to cover up the outbreak, punishing doctors who had raised the alarm online, and there have been questions about the government's recording of infections.
The WHO said on Friday Wuhan had been overwhelmed by the virus, which emerged in the city in December, and the authorities had been too swamped to ensure every death and infection was properly recorded.
