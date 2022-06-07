World Brain Tumour Day 2022: How it started and its significance

The World Brain Tumour Day is observed on June 8 every year to spread awareness about brain tumours and educate people about them. The day also commemorates all the people who have been affected by brain cancer and support people who are fighting it.

Significance

On World Brain Tumour Day, health organisations and healthcare facilities around the world host a variety of events. Educational seminars, conferences, and fundraisers are held around the world. People who are diagnosed with the condition are encouraged to share their stories as a way of helping others. People who lost their lives to brain cancer are remembered and honoured on this day.

Theme

This year’s theme for the World Brain Tumour Day is “Together We Are Stronger” and we really can do a lot in fighting against this deadly condition.

The celebrations aim to raise awareness about early detection, timely treatment, and adequate follow-up treatment as it is the key to survival for people with brain tumours.

History

The non-profit organisation, Deutsche Hirntumorhilfe e.V or German Brain Tumour Association, observed the first World Brain Tumour Day on June 8, 2000. The day was announced as an international annual event as a tribute to every brain tumour patient and their loved ones. Since then World Brain Tumour Day is celebrated annually on June 8, and scientists, health professionals and patient families come together to support the cause.