Organ donation in India | All you need to know about 42-day leave for donor govt employees

The government is calling this a special casual leave and it is being granted after taking into account the time employees will take time to recover after a major surgery. India's move, aimed at promoting organ donation in society, came into effect on April 25.

The Centre has announced that all government employees will be granted a total of 42 days of leave if they have donated an organ. The government is calling this a special casual leave and it is being granted after taking into account the time employees will take time to recover after a major surgery.

At present, the central government’s employees are allowed 30 days of special casual leaves.