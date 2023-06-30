CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homehealthcare NewsOrgan donation in India | All you need to know about 42 day leave for donor govt employees

Organ donation in India | All you need to know about 42-day leave for donor govt employees

Organ donation in India | All you need to know about 42-day leave for donor govt employees
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 30, 2023 7:45:54 PM IST (Published)

The government is calling this a special casual leave and it is being granted after taking into account the time employees will take time to recover after a major surgery. India's move, aimed at promoting organ donation in society, came into effect on April 25.

The Centre has announced that all government employees will be granted a total of 42 days of leave if they have donated an organ. The government is calling this a special casual leave and it is being granted after taking into account the time employees will take time to recover after a major surgery.

At present, the central government’s employees are allowed 30 days of special casual leaves.


The order states that these instructions will apply to central government employees appointed to the civil services and in the posts that are connected with the affairs of the Union of India in accordance with Rule 2 of the CCS (Leave) Rules, 1972, with effect from the date of issue.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X