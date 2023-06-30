Organ donation in India | All you need to know about 42-day leave for donor govt employees

2 Min Read
The Centre has announced that all government employees will be granted a total of 42 days of leave if they have donated an organ. The government is calling this a special casual leave and it is being granted after taking into account the time employees will take time to recover after a major surgery.
At present, the central government’s employees are allowed 30 days of special casual leaves.
The order states that these instructions will apply to central government employees appointed to the civil services and in the posts that are connected with the affairs of the Union of India in accordance with Rule 2 of the CCS (Leave) Rules, 1972, with effect from the date of issue.