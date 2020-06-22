Open source all-atom models of COVID-19 'spike' protein produced; may aid faster coronavirus vaccine development
Scientists have produced the first open source all-atom models of full-length spike protein of the novel coronavirus that facilitates its entry into the host cells, an advance that may aid faster COVID-19 vaccine and antiviral drug development.
The "spike" or S protein of SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 facilitates viral entry into host cells, according to the researchers, including those from the University of Cambridge in the UK.