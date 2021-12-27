Only Covaxin, ZyCov-D to be available for adolescents, Aadhaar not mandatory: National Health Authority

Only two COVID-19 vaccines - Covaxin and ZyCov-D- will be available for adolescents between the age of 15 and 17 years, said RS Sharma, CEO at National Health Authority.

The vaccination appointments for the same will start from January 3, Sharma said.

"Aadhaar card will not be mandatory for vaccination, while student ID card will be valid for child/adolescent vaccination. 4 vaccination registrations will be allowed per mobile number," he added.

On supply of vaccines, Sharma said that there is adequate supply of vaccines with the central government and the vaccine certificate is fully compliant with WHO standards.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a televised address to the nation on Saturday night, announced that vaccination against COVID-19 for children between 15-18 years will start from January 3, while "precaution dose" for healthcare and frontline workers would be administered from January 10.

The decisions came amid rising COVID-19 cases linked to the Omicron variant of the virus. The precaution dose will also be available for citizens above 60 years of age and with comorbidities on the advice of their doctor from January 10 next year as well, the prime minister had said.

The indigenously developed ZyCoV-D is the world's first DNA-based needle-free COVID-19 vaccine.

Necessary modifications are being done on the CoWIN portal to register the new category of vaccination. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted emergency use authorisation to indigenously-developed Covaxin for children above 12 years with certain conditions on Friday.

More than 61 percent of India's adult population has received both doses of the vaccine. Similarly, about 90 per cent of the adult population has received the first dose of Covid vaccine. The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 141 crore, according to the health ministry. A stock of four to five crore vaccine doses of Covaxin are available with states and union territories.