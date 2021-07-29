Only 44% of Kerala's population shows antibodies for COVID-19, 79% in MP, reveals serosurvey

Only 44 percent of Kerala's population over the age of six years showed antibodies for COVID-19 , revealed the Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) latest state-level serosurvey conducted between June 14 and July 6.

It is the lowest compared to the national average of above 67 percent. Madhya Pradesh tops the list with 79 percent, followed by Rajasthan and Bihar with 76.2 percent and 75.9 percent respectively.

This means that a large population in Kerala is still vulnerable to infection. It also partially explains why the state continues to report a huge caseload. In the last two days, more than 22,000 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala, which accounted for more than half of the total cases across the country.

Amid a surge in the COVID-19 cases, the Kerala government has imposed a complete weekend lockdown in the state on July 31 and August 1. The Centre is also sending a six-member team to Kerala to aid the state's fight against the deadly virus, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

News agency ANI quoted sources saying that Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to the state on "super spreader events" observed there recently. Bhushan mentioned that COVID guidelines need to be followed properly, ANI added.

Kerala has been reporting a high number of cases for a long period, but the prevalence of the disease is low. This showed that Kerala was much better off in terms of detecting infections.

Serosurveys conducted earlier showed one in 26 infections were detected in the country, whereas in Kerala, it was one out of every five infections. Over 33 lakh infections have been detected in Kerala so far. But it means if one of every five infections were detected, the total number of infections in the state stood at 1.6 crore, which is roughly equal to 45 percent of its entire population of 3.6 crore.

Maharashtra comes next in terms of case count and has a lower disease prevalence. As per the serosurvey, close to 58 percent of the population in Maharashtra has been infected so far.

On a national scale, more than 3.1 crore people were tested positive for COVID-19. According to the data, a minimum of 80 crore people has been infected so far. This is in line with the serosurvey’s findings that suggest around 67 percent of the country's population over the age of six has been infected.

This was the fourth national serosurvey that was conducted by the ICMR in 70 districts across India. The government has directed all state and UTs to conduct more serosurveys under the guidance of ICMR to gather more data on the spread and prevalence of COVID-19 at the district level. The Health Ministry said that it was crucial for formulating public health policies and response measures at a local level.