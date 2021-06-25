Home

    One patient died of Delta variant of COVID in Assam: Health minister

    One patient died of Delta variant of COVID in Assam: Health minister

    By PTI | IST (Published)
    One COVID-19 positive patient has died of Delta variant in Assam while the Delta strain was found in 77 per cent of the samples tested during the month of April and May this year, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said on Friday.

    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Tata Steel1,165.00 51.75 4.65
    Axis Bank761.35 22.30 3.02
    SBI428.75 11.65 2.79
    ICICI Bank648.65 14.85 2.34
    Bajaj Finserv12,488.75 191.40 1.56
