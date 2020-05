Sun Pharma reported a mixed set of numbers for the quarter ended March. Revenue was in line with what analysts were expecting, but operating margins disappointed. The company’s margins and consequently, profits were impacted by some non-recurring expenses.

In addition to a forex loss of over Rs 140 crore, the company had to settle litigations on three drugs in the US, and back home, pay Rs 104 crore to settle an excise dues case.

While the reported numbers prima facie disappointed the street, the commentary in the conference call, especially for the company’s specialty business in the US held out hope for investors.

Sun Pharma’s specialty business--9 percent of total US sales---consists of drugs such Yonsa for prostrate cancer, Odomzo for skin cancer, Absorica for acne, psoriasis drug Illumya and Cequa for dry eyes.

The company has invested around $2 billion in the specialty business. During the March quarter, it recorded sales of $126 million, a growth of 7 percent over the previous quarter, positively surprising analysts. The sales were aided partly by higher stocking, and a ramp-up in Illumya, Yonsa and Cequa.

Psoriasis drug Illumya, launched by Sun Pharma in 2018 stood out in particular. The drug recorded sales of $94 million globally for the whole of FY20, exceeding analyst expectations.

According to CLSA, the company managed to probably maintain market share during the COVID-19 outbreak in the US due to its safety profile. Illumya currently comprises around 20 percent of the company’s total specialty sales. Some of the milestones the street will watch out for will be the ramp-up of the drug in FY21, R&D spends to study other indications, and reduction in losses both for the Illumya and for the overall specialty business.