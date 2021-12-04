One of 2 Omicron patients in Karnataka ‘escaped’, 10 others from South Africa ‘missing’ from Bengaluru airport

Two cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus were traced in Karnataka on Thursday. The state government said one of the two, however, went missing and allegedly escaped the country.

The man who ‘escaped’ after acquiring a negative RT-PCR report from a private lab was a 66-year-old South African national who arrived on November 20. He had a negative COVID-19 test report and was fully vaccinated.

On arrival at Bengaluru airport, he tested positive and was advised to self-isolate. Although asymptomatic, the doctors visited the South African national to collect samples for genome sequencing since he came from an ‘at-risk’ nation.

The man took another test from a private lab which came out negative. Finally, on November 27, he checked out of the hotel, booked a cab, and flew off to Dubai around midnight. It was later confirmed that the man was positive for the Omicron variant.

The health officials found that 24 people came in contact with the man, and they all tested negative. His secondary contacts, almost 240, also tested negative.

Since the outbreak of the Omicron variant, which has led to roughly 400 cases worldwide, a total of 57 passengers from South Africa arrived in Karnataka. Out of those, 10 went missing from the Bengaluru airport. They have switched off their mobile phones, and the addresses given by them are incorrect. Officials haven’t been able to contact them, reports NDTV.

The Karnataka government has revamped the testing procedures at the airports. The officials are keeping an eye on passengers coming from South Africa. International passengers will only be allowed to check out if their test results are negative.

The state government has also issued new COVID-19 guidelines, according to which all events, activities, and functions have been postponed till January 15. In addition, entry to malls, theatres, and restaurants will only be allowed for people who are vaccinated with both doses. The same rule applies to school and college students.