'Once-a-week' insulin likely to be launched in India by 2025 — how will it benefit diabetic patients

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk plans to launch “once-in-a-week insulin” by the second quarter of 2025 in India, said John C Dawber, the company's managing director. Vikrant Shrotriya, corporate vice-president and managing director of Novo Nordisk India, said the once-a-week insulin product is likely to be rolled out by the second quarter of 2025 if everything goes as per plan.

Dawber told News 18 the pharma company expects positive results from the trial of the medicine and that the biggest centres of the trials are in India. This will be a major breakthrough for over 7.7 crore diabetics in India of which 50 lakh patients are dependent on insulin, News 18 reported on Friday.

“There is generally a gap of nine months to one year between the launch of the product in the global or the US market and in India, the time which is taken by India’s regulatory procedures. Otherwise, India is a very important part of our global plans,” Shrotiya was quoted as saying.

Dawber told the Financial Express that India’s diabetes market has a lot of untapped opportunities.

In the next financial year, the company is unlikely to bring something to the India market. However, in 2025-26 potentially the longer acting insulin is likely to be launched in the country.

How will once-a-week insulin help diabetic patients?

India, with a population of 1.4 billion (140 crore), has nearly 8 crore people living with diabetes, out of which 50 lakh patients are insulin dependent.

Currently, patients who are prescribed insulin are required to take daily self-injections to regulate their blood sugar. This regimen can be cumbersome, inconvenient, and difficult to remember, becoming a barrier to effective insulin management and could lead to suboptimal diabetes treatment.

Since Type-2 diabetes can cause serious conditions such as heart and kidney disease and blindness, it is important to manage it efficiently.

Also, mistakes in administration of daily insulin can lead to serious complications, including high or low blood sugar and diabetic ketoacidosis, which can be fatal.

Therefore, the potential of a weekly injectable has been described as a “game-changer,” particularly for people who need daily injections or multiple injections throughout the day.

One of the biggest advantages of having once-a-week insulin is the convenience which could make a huge difference for patients who will have to take only one injection, instead of seven.

The weekly option can also make it easier to manage the care of patients with diabetes.