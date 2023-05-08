On World Thalassemia Day, know about symptoms of the blood disorder

Thalassemia Day seeks to promote early diagnosis and proper management of the genetic blood disorder. Alpha and beta thalassemia are the two primary subtypes of thalassemia.

World Thalassemia Day is dedicated to raising awareness about inherited blood disorder. This day provides an opportunity to shed light on the impact of Thalassemia on individuals, families, and communities worldwide. It is observed on May 8 every year. By increasing awareness and promoting early diagnosis and proper management of Thalassemia, we can improve the lives of those affected by this condition and work towards a future free from the burden of Thalassemia.

What is Thalassemia?

Haemoglobin, the protein in red blood cells that delivers oxygen throughout the body, is produced less frequently in people with thalassemia, a genetic blood illness. This disorder results in abnormal or fewer red blood cells, which can lead to anaemia and other complications.

Types of Thalassemia

Alpha and beta thalassemia are the two primary subtypes of thalassemia.

Alpha Thalassemia occurs when the body doesn’t produce enough alpha-globin protein, which is needed to make haemoglobin. Beta Thalassemia occurs when the body doesn't produce enough beta-globin protein.

Beta Thalassemia can be further classified into two types: Thalassemia major and Thalassemia minor. Thalassemia major is a severe form of the disorder, in which a person inherits two copies of the faulty gene that causes beta Thalassemia. Thalassemia minor is a milder form of the disorder, in which a person inherits one copy of the faulty gene.

Symptoms:

Fatigue and weakness

Pale or yellowish skin

Delayed Growth and Development in Children

Dark urine

Enlarged spleen

Bone malformations in the skull and face

Shortness of breath

Jaundice

Abdominal swelling and pain

Irregular heartbeat

Treatment and precautions

Regular blood transfusions: People with Thalassemia major may need regular blood transfusions to replenish their red blood cells and prevent complications.

Iron chelation therapy: Regular blood transfusions can lead to iron overload, which can damage organs. Iron chelation therapy involves taking medication to remove excess iron from the body.

Folic acid supplements: Folic acid helps the body produce new red blood cells and can improve symptoms in people with Thalassemia.

Avoidance of infections: People with Thalassemia are more susceptible to infections, so it's important to take precautions such as washing hands frequently and avoiding contact with people who are sick.

Genetic counselling: Thalassemia is an inherited condition, so genetic counselling can help individuals and families understand their risk of having a child with Thalassemia.

Regular medical check-ups: Regular check-ups with a healthcare professional can help monitor symptoms and manage any complications that may arise.