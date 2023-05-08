On World Thalassemia Day, know about symptoms of the blood disorder

Thalassemia Day seeks to promote early diagnosis and proper management of the genetic blood disorder. Alpha and beta thalassemia are the two primary subtypes of thalassemia.

World Thalassemia Day is dedicated to raising awareness about inherited blood disorder. This day provides an opportunity to shed light on the impact of Thalassemia on individuals, families, and communities worldwide. It is observed on May 8 every year. By increasing awareness and promoting early diagnosis and proper management of Thalassemia, we can improve the lives of those affected by this condition and work towards a future free from the burden of Thalassemia.

What is Thalassemia?

Haemoglobin, the protein in red blood cells that delivers oxygen throughout the body, is produced less frequently in people with thalassemia, a genetic blood illness. This disorder results in abnormal or fewer red blood cells, which can lead to anaemia and other complications.

Types of Thalassemia

Alpha and beta thalassemia are the two primary subtypes of thalassemia.