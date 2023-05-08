English
On World Thalassemia Day, know about symptoms of the blood disorder

On World Thalassemia Day, know about symptoms of the blood disorder


Read Time3 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com May 8, 2023 7:10:58 AM IST (Published)

Thalassemia Day seeks to promote early diagnosis and proper management of the genetic blood disorder. Alpha and beta thalassemia are the two primary subtypes of thalassemia.

World Thalassemia Day is dedicated to raising awareness about inherited blood disorder. This day provides an opportunity to shed light on the impact of Thalassemia on individuals, families, and communities worldwide. It is observed on May 8 every year. By increasing awareness and promoting early diagnosis and proper management of Thalassemia, we can improve the lives of those affected by this condition and work towards a future free from the burden of Thalassemia.

What is Thalassemia?
Haemoglobin, the protein in red blood cells that delivers oxygen throughout the body, is produced less frequently in people with thalassemia, a genetic blood illness. This disorder results in abnormal or fewer red blood cells, which can lead to anaemia and other complications.
Types of Thalassemia
Alpha and beta thalassemia are the two primary subtypes of thalassemia.
