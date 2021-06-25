Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • healthcare>
    • On 'exaggerated' oxygen need report, Delhi CM says, 'My crime, I fought for breath of 2 crore people'

    On 'exaggerated' oxygen need report, Delhi CM says, 'My crime, I fought for breath of 2 crore people'

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    After a panel submitted to the Supreme Court that Delhi government "exaggerated" the requirement of oxygen during the second COVID-19, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, his only crime was that he fought for the breath of two crore people.

    On 'exaggerated' oxygen need report, Delhi CM says, 'My crime, I fought for breath of 2 crore people'
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    COVID-19: Delta variant reported in 85 countries; expected to become dominant lineage, says WHO

    Next Article

    Israel brings back mask rule as new COVID-19 variant leads to fresh outbreak

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Tata Steel1,165.25 52.10 4.68
    Axis Bank761.35 22.20 3.00
    SBI428.80 11.60 2.78
    ICICI Bank649.00 14.95 2.36
    Hindalco375.90 6.85 1.86
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Tata Steel1,165.00 51.75 4.65
    Axis Bank761.35 22.30 3.02
    SBI428.75 11.65 2.79
    ICICI Bank648.65 14.85 2.34
    Bajaj Finserv12,462.05 164.70 1.34
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Reliance2,104.45 -49.05 -2.28
    HUL2,448.65 -41.50 -1.67
    NTPC116.05 -1.95 -1.65
    Titan Company1,753.85 -27.00 -1.52
    Asian Paints3,003.90 -39.35 -1.29
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Reliance2,104.30 -49.05 -2.28
    NTPC116.05 -2.00 -1.69
    HUL2,449.15 -40.75 -1.64
    Titan Company1,755.45 -25.15 -1.41
    Asian Paints3,003.25 -39.65 -1.30

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.20000.04000.05
    Euro-Rupee88.68400.18700.21
    Pound-Rupee103.1320-0.1410-0.14
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67140.00260.39
    View More