Omicron variant threat: Too early to determine a course of action, say vaccine makers

As the world races to contain the impact of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19, vaccine makers are developing omicron-specific boosters, designing new boosters that anticipate strain mutations and testing higher doses of booster shots, reports suggest.

In the United States, the government and scientists are working closely with the major vaccine companies to develop a strategy to battle the infections.

According to The Wall Street Journal, vaccine makers had already started working on the new variant even before the World Health Organisation met on November 26 to declare the new strain a “variant of concern."

But researchers at the vaccine companies believe it is too early to determine a course of action.

A few vaccine makers have said they would assess the danger and potential impact of the new variant, including a surge in hospitalisations and deaths, over the next few weeks.

Pfizer and BioNTech will gather more information about the Omicron variant to assess if they need to modify their current vaccines, according to Reuters. The vaccine makers said a new dose for the Omicron variant could be ready in approximately 100 days.

"We expect more data from the laboratory tests in two weeks at the latest. These data will provide more information about whether B.1.1.529 could be an escape variant that may require an adjustment of our vaccine if the variant spreads globally," BioNTech said in a statement.

Johnson & Johnson is testing its vaccine's efficacy against the new variant, the company said in a statement to NPR.

Meanwhile, researchers have said both data on the efficacy of existing vaccines and the real-world impact of the variant are likely to arrive by the middle of December. If the tests show the antibodies remain high, the existing shots would continue to provide protection against Omicron.

Some vaccine makers believe existing vaccines may be capable of protecting from hospitalisation and death due to Omicron even if they fail to prevent the infection.

Others are weighing options of distributing higher-dose booster vaccines for Omicron. Moderna has conducted clinical trials of a high-dose COVID-19 vaccine, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Anticipating potentially dangerous variants, some vaccine makers have also tested multivalent vaccines which can tackle multiple strains. However, manufacturing these could take months.

If the existing approaches fail to work, Pfizer Inc, Moderna, J&J and AstraZeneca would have to rework their shots to include the sequences of the new variant.

Those who developed COVID-19 vaccines using messenger RNA molecules, like Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, would take two months to develop the new vaccines, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Meanwhile, Moderna’s chief medical officer Paul Burton said the vaccine maker could roll out a reformulated vaccine against the Omicron variant by early next year.

"We should know about the ability of the current vaccine to provide protection in the next couple of weeks, but the remarkable thing about the mRNA vaccines, Moderna platform is that we can move very fast," Burton told BBC.