Omicron variant scare: Maharashtra CM asks district officials to strictly follow COVID norms to avoid lockdown

Amid concerns over the new COVID-19 variant omicron, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has urged people not to drop guard against coronavirus. The Chief Minister has asked authorities to take necessary steps to protect state residents from the new omicron variant without waiting for the directives of the Central government. He appealed to people to follow COVID protocols.

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray held a review meeting with all the Divisional Commissioners and District Collectors of the state regarding the new COVID variant situation and gave the following directions:



• Ensure proactive implementation of preventive measures. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) November 28, 2021

Thackeray said the state cannot afford to impose another lockdown and in order to avoid a fresh outbreak of infections , he asked people to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines. "If the virus spreads again, we can't avoid steps like a lockdown. If that is to be avoided, COVID-appropriate behaviour is a must. Regular use of face masks, avoiding crowds, maintaining physical distancing, have to be followed," said the CM. He asked people to not take a callous approach towards COVID-safety.

On Sunday, Thackeray held a review meeting with all the divisional commissioners and district collectors of the state regarding the new COVID variant situation and asked them to "keep a tab on screenings of all passengers arriving at various airports across the state". He added, "Ensure proactive implementation of preventive measures."

During the meeting, Thackeray asked officials to not wait for the Central government's directives. "Do whatever is needed to prevent the new deadly variant of COVID-19 ," said the Chief Minister.