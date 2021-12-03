Omicron: US changes COVID testing rules for international travellers

In the wake of the spread of Omicron variant, the United States on Friday changed the COVID-19 testing rules for inbound international travelers.

Under the new guidelines, all inbound international travellers will have to test COVID-19 within one day of departure, regardless of vaccination status or nationality.

US President Joe Biden in a tweet said, "I’m announcing today that all inbound international travelers must test within one day of departure — regardless of vaccination status or nationality."

This tighter testing timeline provides an added degree of protection as scientists continue to study the Omicron variant, he said.

According to a news agency AP report, the omicron variant of COVID-19 had been discovered in at least five states by the end of Thursday, showing yet again how mutations of the virus can circumnavigate the globe with speed and ease.

Meanwhile, two people found infected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus in India. According to an India Today report, a 46-year-old health worker in Karnataka, who has no travel history, has been found infected with the virus.

A 66-year-old man with a travel history from South Africa was the first person to test positive for the Omicron variant.