Omicron threat: Will current COVID-19 vaccines work? Who needs booster doses the most?

As Omicron, the latest variant of the Coronavirus, spreads across the world, many countries are urging eligible adults to get their booster shots. At the same time, many are questioning how effective vaccines and booster shots are going to be against the new COVID-19 threat. Scientists are still working to decode out how the variant works, and its exact capabilities.

Omicron possesses about 50 mutations, over 30 of which are located on the spike protein that is responsible for binding with human cells. With its ability to spread faster than previous variants, many wonder if Omicron will evade the immune response that the vaccines generate.

Here is what we need to know:

Reinfections

The mutations do not automatically make the virus deadlier than other variants, as mutations have different effects due to the different ways that the mutations react with each other and then the human body.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that it is not yet clear how the existing generation of COVID-19 vaccines fares against the new variant. Early reports have suggested that the virus is more capable of reinfecting people. Those who suffered from COVID-19 earlier may not be as protected against the Omicron variant as they would be against other variants.

Booster shots

The scientific reasoning behind booster shots is that immunity generated by plasmid DNA and mRNA vaccines fade over the course of several months. Studies have also linked the instances of breakthrough infections of the Delta variant to interval between time of infection and time of vaccination. Thus, booster shots are thought to improve the immune response by strengthening the immunity that slowly fades over time.

For the Omicron variant, it now is a dilemma whether nations should prioritise booster shots or vaccinate the unvaccinated in poorer countries to prevent the outbreak of further variants.

Immunocompromised individuals

In the case of immunocompromised individuals, studies have shown that often two doses or a full course of vaccines is not enough to elicit a significant immune response. In such cases, a booster dose is most likely essential to protect such groups of individuals.

Wait and watch

While preliminary studies show that the Omicron variant can evade immunity developed from prior infections, a lot more needs to be found out. The most important epidemiological evidence that needs to be collected is regarding the efficacy of the current generation of vaccines against the variant.

Some of the other important facts that need to be uncovered through epidemiological studies are -- the severity of disease caused by the variant, changes in the symptomatic presentation of COVID-19 due to the variant, transmissibility of the variant and more.