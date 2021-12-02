Omicron threat: Maharashtra revises quarantine rules, creates ultra-risk category for travellers from South Africa, 5 countries

The Maharashtra government on Thursday revised COVID-19 quarantine rules after backlash from the Centre. It has now created another category (ultra risk) for travellers coming from South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Eswatini and Lesotho.

Travellers from these countries will be deboarded on priority and sent to institutional quarantine in view of new COVID-19 variant Omicron

The Centre had on Wednesday written to the Maharashtra government asking it to adhere to the standard operating procedure of the Union government for international travellers.

On December 1, Maharashtra has mandated seven-day institutional quarantine for travellers arriving in the state from 'at-risk' countries. The list of 'at-risk' countries is announced by the Union government. According to an updated list, the countries designated as 'at-risk' are the European countries, the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.

According to the guidelines, such passengers will also undergo RT-PCR test on second, fourth and seventh day of the arrival, the authority had said in its latest guidelines. If a passenger is found to be positive, he or she will be shifted to a hospital.

In case the test is negative, the passenger will still have to undergo seven-day home quarantine. Passengers from other than 'at-risk' countries will have to undergo a compulsory RT-PCR test at the airport. Even if found negative, they will have to undergo 14-day home quarantine.