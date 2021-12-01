Omicron threat: Maharashtra makes quarantine, COVID test mandatory for all fliers

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday imposed strict restrictions for all domestic and international travellers in view of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron. The new variant has been declared as the Variant of Concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO) after it was first detected in South Africa.
According to the guidelines, international travellers coming from 'at-risk' countries will have to mandatorily undergo seven-day quarantine and RT-PCR test will be done on days 2, 4 and 7 for these travellers. In case the result is positive, the traveller will be shifted to the hospital.
The nations that are currently on the ‘at-risk’ list of India are European countries, including the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.
The guidelines said passengers coming from other countries will have to mandatorily undergo an RT-PCR test at the airport and 14-day quarantine if the result is negative. If the result is positive, the passenger will be taken to the hospital.
Also, all foreign travellers arriving in Maharashtra need to declare details of the countries visited in the last 15 days. The details will be cross-checked by the immigration department and in case of wrong information, strict action will be taken against the passenger.
For domestic air travel, people coming from other states will have to mandatorily have a negative RT-PCR test within 48 hours of arrival. People travelling within the state either be fully vaccinated or carry an RT-PCR report within 48 hours of arrival time.