Omicron threat: Fresh COVID-19 guidelines in Maharashtra today

The Maharashtra government will issue a set of fresh guidelines amid Christmas and New Year holidays to prevent another wave of COVID-19 led by the new and highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met the state’s COVID-19 task force on Thursday and is expected to have discussed details of the proposed guidelines.

The state is likely to draft guidelines related to gatherings at wedding ceremonies in hotels and restaurants. The instructions will be announced on Friday.

The two metro cities, Mumbai and Delhi, have witnessed a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases with Delhi recording 118 new cases on Thursday and Mumbai registering 602 fresh infections, the city’s highest single-day tally in 77 days. In Mumbai, the cumulative COVID-19 tally stood at 7,68,750 on Thursday, as per government data.

Maharashtra government fears the approaching holiday season may lead to a rise in cases as public places turn into COVID-19 hotspots.

According to health experts across the world, the Omicron variant is highly transmissible. They have already warned of a spike in cases in late November to early January period.

The state government had earlier issued multiple instructions and a prohibitory order in Mumbai under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) that will remain imposed from December 16 to December 31. The order bans large gatherings and parties.

Meanwhile, in a fresh order, the Pimpri Chinchwad municipal commissioner, said those violating the government's COVID-19 guidelines will be booked under Section 188 of the Indian Police Code (IPC).

Till now, the state has registered 88 cases of Omicron with 23 new cases being reported on Thursday, Hindustan Times reported quoting Maharashtra’s health department said.

In the last 24 hours, about 615 people have recovered from the COVID-19 infection in the state, while 17 people died after being infected.