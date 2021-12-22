Omicron India updates: Tally crosses 200; Centre ask states, UTs to 'activate war rooms', place local curbs

In view of the rise in the COVID-19 variant Omicron cases, the Centre has asked states and union territories to "activate" war rooms, keep analyzing even small trends and surges and keep taking strict and prompt containment action at district and local levels. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan advised implementing strategic interventions for containment like imposition of night curfew, strict regulation of large gatherings, curtailing numbers in marriages and funerals besides increasing testing and surveillance.

"At the district level, there should be a constant review of emerging data regarding the population affected by COVID-19 , geographical spread, hospital infrastructure, and its utilization, manpower, notifying containment zones, enforcement of perimeter of containment zones, etc. This evidence should be the basis for effective decision-making at the district level itself," Bhushan said in the letter.

Here are states that have imposed restrictions:

Karnataka

The Karnataka government has denied permission for parties or mass gatherings in the state from December 30 to January 2. "We had a meeting with experts through video conference regarding the new year celebrations, keeping in mind the COVID-19 and Omicron related cases," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

The government has decided to prohibit mass gatherings in the city and other public places in the state. He said no parties or events like having Disc Jockeys at clubs and restaurants would be allowed. "The clubs and restaurants will be allowed to have only 50 percent of the capacity, but there is a ban on organising parties and Disc Jockeys," Bommai said.

Karnataka has reported 19 cases of Omicron so far.

Delhi

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has extended till December 31 midnight its COVID-19-related curbs such as the ban on social and cultural gatherings and the cap on bars and restaurants to operate with 50 percent of seating capacity. In order, the DDMA said the currently permitted and restricted activities in Delhi will continue up to the intervening night (12.00 hrs) of December 31 and January 1.

Mumbai