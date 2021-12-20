Omicron tally crosses 160 in India: Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala, 8 states, UTs report cases of COVID-19 variant

India's Omicron Covid continues to surge as states are reporting cases of the new variant of coronavirus. According to central and state officials, omicron cases have been detected in 11 states and union territories -- Maharashtra (54), Delhi (24), Rajasthan (17) and Karnataka (14), Telangana (20), Gujarat (11), Kerala (15), Andhra Pradesh (1), Chandigarh (1), Tamil Nadu (1) and West Bengal (1).

While Omicron was first reported in South Africa on November 24, India's first two cases of this heavily mutated version of the coronavirus were detected in Karnataka on December 2.

Karnataka

Five more cases of Omicron variant were found in the state taking the total to 19. According to Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar, the five cases were detected on Sunday in Dharwad, Bhadravathi in Shivamogga district, Udupi and Mangaluru.

Gujarat

Four new cases of the Omicron variant were reported in the state, taking the tally to 11. A 45-year-old NRI and a teenage boy who came from the UK, a Surat-based woman who had recently visited Dubai and a Tanzanian national are the new patients of the Omicron variant found in the state.

The NRI (non-resident Indian) had tested positive for the coronavirus infection in the RT-PCR test carried out at the Ahmedabad international airport soon after his arrival from the UK on December 15, a health department official said.

Maharashtra

Six persons tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus in the state on Sunday, raising Maharashtra's tally of such cases to 54, the health department said. While two of these patients had a history of travel to Tanzania, two others had returned from England and one from the Middle East. All five of them are fully vaccinated and two of these patients are women. Another new patient is a five-year-old boy from Junnar in Pune district, it said in a statement.

Delhi

Six more cases of Omicron variant of COVID have been detected in Delhi, taking the total number of people testing positive for the latest variant of the coronavirus here to 28, sources said on Monday.

"Six more cases of Omicron have been detected in Delhi. Their samples sent for genome sequencing earlier have come out positive. Most of the patients admitted are asymptomatic," the source said.

Telangana

The number of Omicron cases in the state rose to 20, with 12 more people testing positive for the new COVID-19 variant. Of the 12 new cases, two were passengers from countries declared "at risk" by the Centre, while 10 came from other nations, a state health department bulletin said.