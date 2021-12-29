Omicron symptoms: How the new COVID-19 variant is different from Delta

COVID-19 infections have once again started to surge world over and in India following the emergence of the Omicron variant. The possibility of Omicron triggering a fresh wave can't be denied. Therefore, it's important to be alert, follow safety protocols and self-isolate in case of any symptoms.

But what are those symptoms? Studies and preliminary evidence have suggested that the most common symptoms in those infected with the Omicron variant are not very different from a case of influenza.

Fatigue

Joint pain

Cold

Headaches

Additionally, preliminary evidence and experts also suggest that since the Omicron variant replicates within the throat instead of the lungs, its effects on the respiratory system are minimal in comparison to Delta and thus doesn't lead to breathlessness.

The Delta variant also presented symptoms different from the ones observed during the first wave of COVID-19. Anosmia while present is only a rare symptom in cases of Delta COVID-19 infections. The severity and difference of symptoms are also dependent on the vaccination status of an individual. Fully vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and unvaccinated individuals show different symptoms.

According to the data collected by the ZOE COVID Study, the most common symptoms of COVID-19 while the Delta variant was raging were:

Headache

Runny nose

Sneezing

Sore throat

Loss of smell.