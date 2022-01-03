Omicron scare: Mumbai schools for class 1-9 to remain shut till January 31

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday announced that all schools for classes 1 to 9 and class 11 will remain shut till January 31. However, the school for classes 10 and 12 will continue.

Classes for students of 1 to 9 and 11 will continue in online mode, as directed earlier.

The decision comes on back of rising COVID-19 cases in the city. As per the Mumbai civic body, the number of new cases detected in the city on Sunday was 8,063, out of which 89 percent were found to be totally asymptomatic.

The BMC data showed the city had reported 809 cases on December 27, which meant the tally jumped by almost 10 times as on Sunday.

