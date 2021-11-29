Omicron scare: All about the new COVID variant and why it has got the world worried

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday classified the Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant detected in South Africa as a SARS-CoV-2 "variant of concern" saying it may spread more quickly than other forms.

Preliminary evidence suggested there is an increased risk of reinfection and there has been a "detrimental change in COVID-19 epidemiology," WHO said in a statement after a closed meeting of independent experts who reviewed the data.

Infections in South Africa had risen steeply in recent weeks, coinciding with detection of the variant now designated as omicron, WHO said.

Global authorities reacted with alarms to the new variant detected in South Africa, with the EU and Britain among those tightening border controls as scientists sought to find out if the mutation is vaccine-resistant.

It would take several weeks to determine the variant's transmissibility and the effectiveness of vaccines and therapeutics against it, said a WHO spokesperson, noting that 100 sequences of the variant have been reported so far.

In India, travellers arriving from South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong will have to undergo more "rigorous screening and testing".

-with agency inputs