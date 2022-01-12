Omicron 'practically unstoppable', to infect almost everyone, says health expert

The world is witnessing the worst spurt in the number of daily COVID-19 infections since the pandemic first began. But while nations are quickly turning to booster shots and precautionary doses to stem the tide of infections, a government health expert has stated that they will be of no avail.

Saying that the Omicron variant is "almost unstoppable", Dr Jaiprakash Muliyil, epidemiologist and chairperson of the Scientific Advisory Committee of the National Institute of Epidemiology at the Indian Council of Medical Research, said that the new variant will infect almost everybody.

Dr Muliyil added that COVID-19 is "not a frightening disease anymore", during an interview with NDTV.

Comparing it to the Delta variant, Dr Muliyal said the Omicron variant presented itself mostly like the common cold. "It's much milder than Delta, as you all know, not only that, it is practically unstoppable," he said.

Dr Muliyal also pointed out that India had not been suffering as badly as other countries during the Omicron wave because nearly 85 percent of the country was previously found to have been exposed to COVID-19 during the previous waves. Due to this, most Indians already have natural immunity against the COVID-19 virus.

"Well, there is a philosophy world over that natural infection doesn't impart any lasting immunity. Now, that is a philosophy which I think is wrong," he said.

Dr Muliyil said since most individuals were exposed to the virus before they got their first dose of the vaccine, the first dose contributed to boosting the immune response against the disease. The expert also pointed out that no international medical bodies suggested booster doses and that testing of asymptomatic close contacts was similarly pointless since the virus spreads so fast that testing can't keep up.

"A majority of us will not know we have been infected, probably more than 80 percent will not even know when we have it," he concluded.