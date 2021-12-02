Omicron patients in South Africa haven't needed oxygen support, says doctor who detected new COVID variant

Omicron outbreak in South Africa: Patients who tested positive for the new COVID variant in South Africa have so far not felt the need for oxygen support, Dr Angelique Coetzee, who detected the virus strain, exclusively told CNBC-TV18.

“The cases have been going up. The infectivity rate is now 16 percent. At the family practitioners level, we are seeing vaccinated people, unvaccinated and reinfections coming in with mild symptoms. However, there has been no need for oxygen so far,” she said.

The doctor said that the symptoms of Omicron are the same as previous those of previous strains. “It will start with a bit of scratch in the throat, slight cough but it is nothing significant. So, you can easily miss the infection in practise,” she said, adding that for now, the severity of the symptoms is not as severe as Delta.

According to her, at this stage, Omicron infections are largely in the younger population, below the age of 40. She has advised that even if one is feeling under the weather, the person should get tested.

She added that South Africa has also seen the first case of reinfection . “We have alerted people, that’s one the reasons that numbers are going up...By the time hospitals see them, they are usually experiencing severe symptoms,” she explained.

Commenting on the measures that nations around the world must adopt, Dr Coetzee said, countries should have opted for masking, social distancing and vaccination.

As of December 1, a total of 373 Omicron variant cases have been found in 29 countries, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said.