Omicron News LIVE Updates: Bharat Biotech gets DCGI nod for intranasal booster trial; over 1 cr precaution doses administered in 19 days

Omicron News LIVE Updates: With 2,51,209 people testing positive for the coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of cases increased to over 4.06 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The death toll has climbed to 4,92,327 with 627 fatalities reported during the 24-hour period, the data updated at 8 am showed. The active cases decreased by 96,861 to reach 21,05,611 -- 5.18 percent of the total infections -- while the country's recovery rate stands at 93.60 percent, the ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 15.88 percent, while the weekly positivity rate was 17.47 percent, according to the health ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,80,24,771, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 percent, the ministry said After the Friday update, the total number of infections stands at 4,06,22,709, it said.
Rajasthan adds 8,125 Covid cases, 21 deaths
Rajasthan on Friday logged 8,125 fresh coronavirus cases and 21 more deaths, according to health department data. Of the fresh cases, Jaipur reported 2,300, Jodhpur 707, Udaipur 657, Bharatpur 478, Kota 458 and Alwar 408, the data showed.
Mumbai records 1,312 coronavirus cases, ten deaths
Mumbai on Friday reported 1,312 new coronavirus infections and ten fatalities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release. It took the caseload in the country's financial capital to 10,43,059, and death toll to 16,591.
Only Pondy sets curbs without full lockdown: Lt Governor
Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday said the Union Territory was adopting restrictions to prevent spread of Covid19 without resorting to a total lockdown. By this, Puducherry has become a role model for rest of the country on checking the coronavirus, she said. Talking to reporters after launching a club's distribution of artificial limbs, she said the Puducherry government was keen on protecting livelihood sources and also economy. This was the reason for avoiding the total lockdown and adopting restrictions to prevent spread of the pandemic, she said.
Delta dominates Covid third wave in Karnataka, shows genome sequenced samples: Minister
The deadly delta strain that had wreaked havoc during the second wave continues to dominate in the third wave of COVID in Karnataka, according to Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar. "Which strain is dominating the third wave in Karnataka? As per the 6,000 samples that were genome sequenced, Delta and it's sub lineages make up for 3/4th of the cases followed by Omicron," the minister tweeted on Friday.
Goa records 1,322 COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths
Goa reported 1,322 new coronavirus infections and 20 deaths on Friday. The positivity rate number of positive cases per 100 tests rose to 28.43 per cent, the state health department said.
COVID-19: J&K reports 4,354 new cases, 5 more deaths
Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 4,354 new Covid cases as the infection tally rose to 4,24,085, while five more fatalities in the last 24 hours pushed the death toll to 4,647, officials said. Of the fresh cases, 1,440 were from the Jammu division and 2,914 from the Kashmir division, they said.
Dharavi records zero new COVID-19 cases first time after latest wave began
For the first time since the latest surge in coronavirus cases began in Mumbai, the slum-dominated Dharavi area of the metropolis on Friday recorded no new infections, a civic official said. Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, G North ward, said new cases fell to zero in the densely populated area after 39 days. It had recorded zero cases last on December 20, 2021.
Sikkim reports 165 new COVID-19 cases, one more fatality
Sikkim reported 165 new COVID19 cases on Friday, which pushed the tally to 37, 816, the health department said in its bulletin. One more person succumbed to the infection, raising the toll to 428, the bulletin said.
Delhi records 4,044 Covid cases, 25 deaths; positivity rate down to 8.60%
Delhi on Friday reported 4,044 new COVID19 cases and 25 deaths, while the positivity rate dropped slightly to 8.60 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, the national capital's case count increased to 17,64,41 and the death toll climbed to 25,769, the latest health bulletin stated.
Kerala logs 54,537 new COVID-19 cases, 352 deaths
The number of COVID19 cases in Kerala continued to rise unabated, with the state reporting 54,537 cases on Friday taking the infection count to 58,81,133. According to the health department, 352 deaths were reported, pushing the death toll to 52,786.
Trying to bring Sputnik M vaccine for adolescents to India: Dr Reddy's
Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday said it is in discussions with the Indian drug regulator to bring Russia's Sputnik M, a COVID19 vaccine for the 12 to18yearold category, to India. Addressing a press conference after announcing the company's Q3 results, a senior executive of the drug maker said Phase 3 clinical trial data of Russia's single dose COVID19 vaccine Sputnik Light has been submitted to the regulator and is awaiting approval.
COVID-19 third wave: Situation under control, Maha, BMC tell Bombay HC
The Maharashtra government and the BMC on Friday assured the Bombay High Court the situation related to the third wave of the COVID19 pandemic was under control and that authorities were fully geared to meet any eventuality. A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and M S Karnik was hearing a public interest litigation seeking judicious distribution of the state's resources to tackle the pandemic.
COVID-19 outbreak: Delhi govt orders resumption of driving license skill & learning license tests
Delhi transport department on Friday ordered resumption of driving license skill and learning license tests which were suspended in view of spike in COVID19 cases. The suspension was withdrawn following reopening of some prohibited activities by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) after the coronavirus situation improved in the national capital.
NeoCov coronavirus found in bats may pose threat to humans in future, scientists caution
A type of coronavirus, NeoCov, that spreads among bats in South Africa may pose a threat to humans in future if it mutates further, according to a study by Chinese researchers. The yettobe peerreviewed study recently posted on the preprint repository BioRxiv, shows that NeoCov is closely related to the Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), a viral disease first identified in Saudi Arabia in 2012.
South Korea plans to add small hospitals as COVID cases surge
South Korea plans next month to add hundreds of small neighbourhood hospitals and clinics to treat the thousands more people expected to get COVID-19 during a developing omicron surge. Health officials announced the plans Friday as South Korea's daily cases reached a new high for a fourth straight day. The 16,096 new infections were double the number reported Monday. Experts say an omicron-driven surge could continue for five to eight weeks and push daily cases to over 100,000.
Calls received on Covid helpline dropped in Jan 12-25 period: Delhi govt
The total number of calls received on the Covid helpline, enquiring about availability of beds, vaccination programme, e-passes and other details, fell from 2,041 on January 12 to 983 on January 25, according to official data. These figures were shared during the meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on containment of COVID-19, held on Thursday. According to data about the '1031' Covid helpline run by the Delhi government, 180 channels are active which is sufficient to handle 8,000 to 10,000 calls a day. In case of an increase in call volume, the call centre can enhance the number of lines within two days time, officials said.
Cases plateauing in parts of India but Omicron still surges
Health officials said on Thursday that there were signs of COVID-19 infections plateauing in some parts of the country but cautioned that cases were still surging in other states, linked to a new, stealthier version of the Omicron variant. Most of the cases were concentrated in 10 states, where over 90 percent of patients had mild symptoms and were being treated at home, Lav Agarwal, a health official, said at a media briefing. The rate of infection in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Odisha has begun dipping, he said. However, cases are still rising in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu along with Gujarat and Rajasthan.
Chennai police commissioner Shankar Jiwal tests positive for COVID-19
Parental vaccination against COVID-19 protects children as well: Study
Parental vaccination against COVID-19 confers substantial protection to children residing in the same household, according to a study that reinforces the importance of immunisation to curb the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, and protect those who cannot be vaccinated. A team of researchers from Harvard University, US, Clalit Research Institute and Tel-Aviv University in Israel, analysed one of the world's largest integrated health record databases to examine the indirect protection provided to unvaccinated children. The study, published in the journal Science on Thursday, shows that not only is a vaccinated parent less likely to experience a documented infection, they are also less likely to transmit the infection to other household members if infected. "Vaccination not only provides direct protection, it also provides indirect protection to unvaccinated individuals living with the vaccinated individuals in the same household," said Samah Hayek, senior researcher at Clalit Research Institute.
Over 76% eligible teenagers in Delhi vaccinated against COVID-19
Delhi has vaccinated more than 76 percent of the teenagers aged between 15 and 18 against COVID-19, with northwest district inoculating the maximum number of beneficiaries in this cohort. According to data from the Centre's CoWIN dashboard, 7.74 lakh beneficiaries in this age group received their first dose of Covid vaccine by January 26. There are around 10.18 lakh teenagers aged between 15 and 18 in Delhi. The central government had rolled out vaccinations for adolescents on January 3. Southwest Delhi has administered first dose to 1,03,921 adolescents. As many as 1,02,425 have taken jabs in northwest Delhi, 78,107 in northeast Delhi, 77,532 in west Delhi and 73,070 in Southeast Delhi. Authorities in east Delhi have inoculated 68,887 teenagers, while 66,228 have taken their first dose in north Delhi, 55,324 in Shahdara, 54,385 in South Delhi, 48,940 in Central Delhi and 45,646 in New Delhi.
Bharat Biotech gets DCGI nod for intranasal booster trial
Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given permission to Bharat Biotech for intranasal booster dose trials, ANI reported.
Bengal reduces RT-PCR test rate to Rs 500
The West Bengal government has slashed the rate of an RT-PCR test by nearly half to Rs 500 from Rs 950, a senior health official said on Friday. However, the additional charge of Rs 15 per km for home collection of samples remains unaltered, he said, adding that the new rate came into effect from January 27.
"The revised rate will be applicable also to all private laboratories. The cost of reagents has dropped drastically, hence we slashed the charge. An order to this effect has been passed," West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) chairperson Justice (retired) Ashim Kumar Banerjee said. The rate of an RT-PCR test in Delhi is Rs 300, while that in Mumbai is Rs 500.
Over 1 crore precaution doses have been administered to the eligible population in just 19 days, says Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya
Pakistan records highest number of 8,183 COVID-19 infections in a day
Pakistan has recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in a day with 8,183 new infections clocked in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday, as the country grappled to contain the fifth wave of the pandemic. With the new cases, the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country reached 1,402,070, while with 30 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the number of fatalities jumped to 29,192, according to the data by the Ministry of National Health Services. The new positivity rate was about 12 percent, while several big cities like Karachi reported a positivity rate of over 20 percent. At least 1,274,657 people have recovered from COVID-19 but some 1,353 were still in a critical condition, according to the ministry.
Arunachal Pradesh logs 455 new COVID-19 cases, one fresh fatality
Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 61,247 on Friday as 455 people tested positive for the infection, 261 more than the previous day, a senior health official said. The northeastern state had recorded 194 cases on Thursday, the official said. The death toll increased to 285 as a 60-year-old woman patient succumbed to the infection at a health facility here, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said. The Capital Complex region registered the highest number of 142 new cases, followed by 33 in Lohit and 31 in East Siang district, he said. The state now has 3,332 active cases, while 57,630 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 431 on Thursday, the SSO said, adding that the recovery rate stood at 94.09 percent.
Odisha registers over 5,000 fresh COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths
Daily COVID-19 cases continued to dip in Odisha, where 5,057 more people tested positive on Friday, 844 less than the previous day, the health department said. The coronavirus tally stood at 12,36,226, while 10 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,560, it said in a bulletin. The state had logged 5,901 single-day cases and eight deaths on Thursday. A week ago, it had reported 9,833 fresh infections. Khurda district reported 1,111 new cases, followed by 495 in Cuttack and 429 in Sundargarh, the bulletin said. Odisha now has 64,217 active cases, and 11,63,396 patients have recovered from the disease so far, including 11,157 since Thursday. The state tested 61,635 samples in the past 24 hours at a positivity rate of 8.2 percent, it added.
READ | Salary increments to reach pre-COVID levels in India this year, says study
With businesses upbeat about the economy and consumer confidence, salary increments in India will reach pre-COVID levels this year, according to a survey. The study says that average pay hikes are projected at 9.4 percent for 2022 against an actual average raise of 8.4 percent in 2021. In 2019, a pre-COVID world, the average pay hike in India was 9.25 percent.
Maharashtra: Thane district reports 1,245 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths
With the addition of 1,245 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra grew to 6,98,882 and the death of eight patients took the toll to 11,751, an official said on Friday. These new cases and fatalities were reported on Thursday, he said. Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.68 percent. In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload is now 1,61,360, while the death toll stood at 3,364, another official said.
Jharkhand logs 892 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more fatalities
Jharkhand reported 892 fresh COVID-19 cases, 117 less than the previous day, with the tally mounting to 4,25,229, a health department bulletin said on Friday. The death toll rose to 5,291 as five more people - three from East Singhbhum district and one each from Dhanbad and Gumla - succumbed to the virus, it said. East Singhbhum registered the highest number of new infections at 248, followed by Simdega (127) and Ranchi (108). Jharkhand now has 12,076 active cases, while 4,07,862 patients have recovered from the disease so far, the bulletin said. Over 1.96 crore sample tests have been conducted for COVID-19 in the state thus far, including 51,016 since Thursday. The state government has reimposed strict restrictions, including the closure of all educational institutions, tourist places and parks, till January 31 in the wake of the surge in coronavirus cases.