Omicron News LIVE Updates: Bharat Biotech gets DCGI nod for intranasal booster trial; over 1 cr precaution doses administered in 19 days

Parental vaccination against COVID-19 protects children as well: Study





Parental vaccination against COVID-19 confers substantial protection to children residing in the same household, according to a study that reinforces the importance of immunisation to curb the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, and protect those who cannot be vaccinated. A team of researchers from Harvard University, US, Clalit Research Institute and Tel-Aviv University in Israel, analysed one of the world's largest integrated health record databases to examine the indirect protection provided to unvaccinated children. The study, published in the journal Science on Thursday, shows that not only is a vaccinated parent less likely to experience a documented infection, they are also less likely to transmit the infection to other household members if infected. "Vaccination not only provides direct protection, it also provides indirect protection to unvaccinated individuals living with the vaccinated individuals in the same household," said Samah Hayek, senior researcher at Clalit Research Institute.